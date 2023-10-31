Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Bathing Girlfriend With Acid

By Tina Agosi Todo, Calabar 31 October 2023 | 3:56 am Justice Blessing Egwu of a High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday, sentenced one Jide Afolayan Sunday, 33, to life imprisonment for bathing his girlfriend, Glory Sylvester Ita, with acid over her refusal to marry him. Sunday Justice Blessing Egwu of a High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday, sentenced one Jide Afolayan Sunday, 33, to life imprisonment for bathing his girlfriend, Glory Sylvester Ita, with acid over her refusal to marry him. The judge found Sunday guilty of attempted murder, and ordered that he serve his sentence at the Calabar Medium Security Custodial Centre as well as pay N10 million as compensation for the victim’s surgery. Egwu held that the prosecution proved the charge of attempted mother by pouring acid on the victim after refusing his marriage proposal, stating that it was well planned. Sunday has been in police custody for months for the attempted murder of Ita by bathing her with acid from head to her abdomen where one of her ears and breast were brutally burnt by the corrosive substance. He also hurt her finger, and attempted to push the victim into the pool to drown. During the trial, the prosecutor said the incident was triggered by a breakup where Ita was invited by Sunday (her boyfriend) to Reel home Hotel, Ekon-Etta off Marian Road, Calabar on October 21, 2022, which led to heated argument and he poured acid on her in an attempt to kill her. According to the prosecutor, the relationship lasted for nine months before Sunday sought her hand in marriage, and when she refused and threatened to end the relationship, he got up and threw the acid over her body. Due to the hotness and the burning sensation, one of her ear and breast were damaged, while other parts of her body got burnt. Upon his arrest, Sunday denied the allegation, claiming that she was the one who poured the acid on him, but the evidence clearly showed that Ita was actually the victim. He was arrested and charged to court on January 24. 2 mins ago Polaris Bank shone at the weekend, as its home-grown platform, VULTe, won for the third time, Nigeria’s ‘Best Digital Bank of the Year’ prize at the BusinessDAY’s Banks And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. 4 mins ago Justice Blessing Egwu of a High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday, sentenced one Jide Afolayan Sunday, 33, to life imprisonment for bathing his girlfriend, Glory Sylvester Ita, with acid over her refusal to marry him. 8 mins ago Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has challenged a suit by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, asking the Federal High Court to compel the apex bank to stop depreciation of the naira. 28 mins ago Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, ratified a decision to raise a supplementary budget of N2.2 trillion. The budget will provide N300 billion for repairs of the Eko and Third Mainland bridges, and construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads nationwide. 37 mins ago Constitutional lawyer and pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, has passed on at the age of 94.On behalf of the family, Eni Nwabueze said burial arrangements for the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) would be announced in due course. 37 mins ago The Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, yesterday, unveiled the electronic ticketing platform for the Lagos- Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri rail line. 40 mins ago Rescuers, yesterday, recovered 17 bodies while 12 persons were rescued from the Taraba boat mishap. The boat capsized on Saturday with over 100 people, mostly local traders, including women and children returning from Mayorenero fish market… 41 mins ago The Nigerian and German governments are making moves to promote exchange through bilateral labour migration agreement, with a view to discouraging illegal migration. 43 mins ago Sahara Group has urged African governments and regulators to adopt market-based regimes for sustainable gas development on the continent.It insisted that appropriate pricing of the commodity would enhance investment, increase production and consumption 49 mins ago Ekiti State Government has directed hospitals and other medical facilities in the state to receive victims of gunshots for immediate treatment in their facilities even when there is no police report.

