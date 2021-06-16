Alleged sexual assault: Family, friends flood court as Baba Ijesha’s trial begins

As the trial for allegations of sexual assault levelled against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, begins today, Wednesday, friends and family members thronged the Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for the court hearing.

Baba Ijesha made news headlines when the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, later identified to be the foster daughter of popular comedienne, Princess.

Baba Ijesha was remanded in police custody for about two months due to the industrial action of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Following the suspension of the strike, hearing is expected to hold at Yaba Magistrate’s Court.

One of his counsels, Adesina Ogunlana, had said the actor was granted bail by a Magistrate but alleged that officials of the Lagos Police Command demanded N500,000 bribe to get the thespian released despite a court order.

Speaking to The Nation, Yomi Fabiyi, a friend to Baba Ijesha, said: “I am in court because I believe in the rule of law and I have right to come to the court and observe the case.

“I want to see how the court (hearing) will go because there are so many lacunas, so many things that should have been done.

“I want to see how the rule of law and justice is being served.”

Updates later…

