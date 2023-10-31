Assailants Kill Female Varsity Lecturer In Niger

By Bala Yahaya, Minna 31 October 2023 | 1:22 am Suspected gunmen have killed a female lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State, Dr. Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat, in her residence in the Gbaiko community of Bosso Local Council of Niger State. Suspected gunmen have killed a female lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State, Dr. Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat, in her residence in the Gbaiko community of Bosso Local Council of Niger State. Chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) FUT chapter, Professor Gbolahan Bolarin, who confirmed her murder to journalists yesterday, explained that her body was discovered on Sunday, October 29, at about 10:00a.m., when her church members visited her home after she was not seen during the church service, and she could not be reached on phone. Some of her neighbours revealed that after forcing open the door to her house, the Church members found her in the pool of blood with her throat slit and two knives beside her. He said: “The level of insecurity in the state is quite disturbing and something urgent must be done because we know the next target.”When contacted, spokesperson for Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said the late lecturer was taken to Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital Minna, and was confirmed dead by doctor on duty. He added that her remains have been deposited at the mortuary, while investigation is ongoing to unravel the situation. 6 mins ago Federal Government’s efforts to attract foreign investments may have begun to yield results, as an American company, John Deere, has resolved to set up a tractor assembly in Nigeria. 17 mins ago Immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, and a priest of the Seventh Day Adventist, Pastor David Adewuyi, have underscored the importance of love in nation building. 28 mins ago Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has deplored government’s poor disposition to shortage of doctors and dental practitioners in the state. 39 mins ago Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, and Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, have asked Nigerian leaders to help the indigents, and render lasting services in their lifetime. 42 mins ago Suspected gunmen have killed a female lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State, Dr. Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat, in her residence in the Gbaiko community of Bosso Local Council of Niger State. 45 mins ago It was nightmarish for Mrs. Helen Izekor, wife of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Staff, Augustine Izekor, who was electrocuted last Thursday, at Evbodia community in Oredo Local Council of Edo State. 46 mins ago Residents of Badagry at the weekend heaved a sigh of relief following Lagos State government’s plan to construct Yeponawa Bridge in the ancient city. 1 hour ago A former envoy to the Republic of Togo and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Sola Iji, stated at the weekend that with the validation of the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the last presidential election by the Supreme Court, it is now clearer for Tinubu to fully concentrate on governance and… 1 hour ago The recently held Launch24 Conference, hosted by Rare Magic Academy and convened by renowned photographer, Oluseyi Adegeye Magic, has left a resounding impact on the African photography community. The conference, which held October 25, at The Zone, Gbagada, Lagos was a beacon of inspiration, education, and empowerment for photographers across the continent. The Marketing and… 1 day ago Rescuers in Nigeria were searching for more than 70 people who went missing over the weekend after a boat loaded with local traders sank in a river in the country’s northeast, emergency officials said on Monday.

