Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Chief Imam In Borno

By James Agberebi 31 October 2023 | 11:35 am A Chief Imam, Sheikh Baba Goni Muktar Malumti, has been killed by Boko Haram terrorists following a reported attack on Beneshiekh town, Kaga LGA, Borno State. It was gathered that the terrorists trailed Malumti to his residence after they had entered an Islamic scholar's house but realized he was not the target. The terrorists left the scholar, went to their target's residence, and killed him at about 01:15hrs on Monday, 30th October 2023. After killing Malumti, it was learned that the terrorists also set his Islamic books ablaze. In a separate attack, another group of terrorists invaded Makinta Kururi town and kidnapped two hunters. Meanwhile, a police officer deployed to MOPOL 53, Inspector Luka, was on Monday, 30th October, killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in his farm at Indimi Housing Estate, Bama, Borno State. According to reports, the terrorists hid in a tree and captured the police officer by seizing his rifle and removing his uniform, before killing him with his pair of shorts on.

