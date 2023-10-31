Fans React As Prophet Gifts Wife #55M Cash As Birthday Gift

By Chinelo Eze 31 October 2023 | 3:58 pm Popular clergyman Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has set the internet abuzz with a jaw-dropping birthday surprise for his wife, gifting her an astonishing 55 million naira in cash. The generous gesture left his wife both exhilarated and in shock, ultimately causing her to faint. The extravagant celebration of his wife’s birthday took place in grand… Popular clergyman Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has set the internet abuzz with a jaw-dropping birthday surprise for his wife, gifting her an astonishing 55 million naira in cash. The generous gesture left his wife both exhilarated and in shock, ultimately causing her to faint. The extravagant celebration of his wife’s birthday took place in grand style at his ministry, where church members joined in to make it a memorable day. A video that circulated online captured the moment when the congregation showered the birthday girl with wads of cash and heartfelt wishes. On the official Instagram page of the pastor, he can be heard, saying “For her birthday, I gave her #55M” However, having also dish out money to different members, it accumulated to a whopping sum of #71.5M, see the link below to watch the video, on his official handle. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CzB7VbAsgr9/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng== However, the most significant surprise was reserved for his beloved wife. In a viral video, Prophet Fufeyin handed his wife a key and instructed her to open a safe, revealing that whatever she found inside was hers. With a mix of anticipation and bewilderment in her eyes, she made her way to his office and unlocked the safe to discover a staggering 55 million naira. Overwhelmed with emotion, the wife fainted in disbelief and excitement, leaving the congregation in awe. Some questioned the appropriateness of such a public display of wealth in front of a congregation, while others pondered the stark contrast between the extravagant gift and the financial struggles of some church members. How did Nigerians react? – One Ajebor wrote, “Money wey full members donate for church, them carry am give mommy GO. Some Christians need to wake up.” – One Collins NBA wrote, “And church members dey open teeth dey happy. Una never see anything.” – One David Billy wrote, “Later pastors go dey ask members to do fasting and prayer, look at his wife, does she look like someone who has or can do 6 to 6 fasting? Make una just dey play.” – Stick Dimple wrote, “Owo Tithe and offering.” -Gemini King wrote, “I pity the members.” – One Holy Spireet wrote, “Pastor get 55 million for hand but many people for congregation dry suffer. Church = Business enterprise.” – One Hibeekayy wrote, “TB Joshua will never do this nonsense. Why can’t u just gift her on a low-key and move on?” – One Natt wrote, “People dey that church wey no chop come service. But happy birthday ma.” One Patito Sexy Bae wrote, “Church business in Nigri is a profitable and good business.” – One Tobi Maradona wrote, “People offering and tithe, 98% of them are dying of hunger ooo. Nigerians go learn the hard way.” – One Vee Herbal Secrets wrote, “In a church where the majority of members and so-called tithe layers could barely feed, a pastor gave his wife N55m cash as a birthday gift.” – One Yomi Lookas wrote, “In front of the church members, Nigerian pastor with audacity.”

