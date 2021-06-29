FG extends deadline for NIN/SIM linkage

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the linkage of the National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) data verification to July 26, 2021.

This decision, according to the government, followed a request by stakeholders on the need to consolidate enrolment and the NIN-SIM verification process, in addition to the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country.

Data obtained by the federal government has pegged the NIN-SIM linkage by Nigerians at 57.3 million.

The announcement of the extension was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mr. Kayode Adegoke.

“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension,” an excerpt of the statement shared by The Nation read.

“There are now a total of 57.3 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of 3 to 4 SIMs per NIN. With the great number of enrolment centers across the country, every citizen and legal resident should be able to obtain their NINs.

“Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on behalf of the Federal Government, appreciates Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.

“The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta, and the Director-General/CEO of that National Identity Management Commission, Engr Aliyu Azeez, urge citizens and legal residents to make sure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification,” the statement added.

