By Oke Odunmorayo 29 October 2023 | 2:00 pm Halloween isn’t just about costumes; it’s also a time for makeup magic. Whether you’re a makeup novice or a seasoned artist, these Halloween makeup ideas are sure to ignite your creativity and help you transform into a bewitching character. From the eerie and ethereal to the dark and daring, let’s explore a world of Halloween… Halloween isn’t just about costumes; it’s also a time for makeup magic. Whether you’re a makeup novice or a seasoned artist, these Halloween makeup ideas are sure to ignite your creativity and help you transform into a bewitching character. From the eerie and ethereal to the dark and daring, let’s explore a world of Halloween makeup enchantment. Gothic Queen Draped in dark lace and mysterious allure, the Gothic Queen is a classic Halloween character. Start with pale, porcelain-like skin, and use dramatic contouring and deep eyeshadow to create a mesmerising, haunting gaze. Dark lipstick and strategically placed jewels or rhinestones add to the regal gothic charm. Top off the look with a crown or tiara and prepare to rule the night. Mystical Muse: Fortune Teller Embrace your inner psychic with a fortune-teller look. Begin with vibrant, bohemian-inspired eye makeup using rich, jewel-toned shadows. Create a third eye in the centre of your forehead and surround it with ornate, intricate designs. Draw dramatic, swirly patterns on your cheeks and apply bold lipstick. Don’t forget to layer on the accessories such as dangling earrings, head scarves, and plenty of bangles. Mythical Mermaids Delve into the depths of the sea with a Mythical Mermaid makeup look. Use iridescent shades for your eyeshadow, and add shimmering scales along your cheeks and neckline. Apply a bold, aquatic-coloured lipstick to capture that oceanic charm. To complete the transformation, add seashell-inspired hair accessories or a crown for a truly enchanting under-the-sea experience. Wickedly Wonderful: Maleficent Embrace the dark side with a Maleficent-inspired look. With sharp, angular contouring and dramatic eyeshadow, recreate the iconic features of this Disney villain. Winged eyeliner is a must for that Maleficent flair. Finish with blood-red lipstick and create wickedly long, sharp nails. To add that extra “wow” factor, fashion a headpiece inspired by the Mistress of All Evil. Classic Horror: The Mummy Unearth the ancient with a classic Mummy look. Transform your skin into a decaying masterpiece by using shades of green, grey, and beige. Create wrapped bandages with torn strips of gauze for a realistic, mummified effect. Add dark eyeshadow around the eyes for a sunken look. The result is spine-tingling and perfect for classic horror fans. Ethereal Beauty: Celestial Goddess Become an otherworldly beauty by channelling the Celestial Goddess. Opt for soft, ethereal hues of blue and silver for your eyeshadow, and use shimmering, iridescent pigments. Apply celestial designs, such as stars or moons, on your temples or cheeks. A touch of glitter and rhinestones can transform you into a stunning, starlit vision. Fierce Feline: Cheetah Or Leopard Become a fierce feline this Halloween with a cheetah or leopard makeup look. Use bold eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and spot patterns to transform into a majestic big cat. Accentuate the look with cat ears and a matching costume for an easy but striking transformation. Ethereal Alien Unleash your creativity as an ethereal alien from another galaxy. Use metallic, otherworldly shades for your eyeshadow, lipstick and body paint. Create unique and captivating designs on your face, emphasizing angular shapes and mysterious symbols. Don’t forget to add spacey accessories like holographic clothing or jewelry. Remember, Halloween makeup is all about creativity and self-expression. There are no strict rules, and you can tailor these ideas to your style and skill level. Whether you’re casting a spell as a Gothic Queen, telling fortunes as a mystical muse, or embarking on an eerie journey as a mummy, Halloween makeup lets you become the enchanting character of your choice.

