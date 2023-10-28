Katsina Gov Seeks More Military Presence In State 

By Odita Sunday, Abuja 28 October 2023 | 3:47 am The Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has called for more military presence in the state. He made the call last Thursday evening when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja. Katsina State governor Dikko Radda The Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has called for more military presence in the state. He made the call last Thursday evening when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja. The governor said the purpose of his visit was to commend the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for their support in curbing insecurity in Katsina State. Radda, however, called for more funding for the military to enable them to discharge their duties effectively. He also seized the opportunity to intimate the CDS on the efforts of the state in combating crime through the establishment of the State Community Watch. Operatives of the security outfit, the governor explained, were drawn from the youth and other committed indigenes of the state to aid the military in fighting crime. He observed that Katsina State shares close proximity to Niger Republic, calling for increased surveillance by the military to avert any security breach. The CDS, in his response, appreciated the governor for the visit, reassuring him of the military’s commitment to fighting insecurity in the state and every other part of the country. Musa commended the governor for establishing the state security outfit, saying it would go a long way to curb insecurity in the state. While calling on other states to emulate the laudable idea, he added that doing so would help to ease the fight against crimes in Nigeria. The Defence Chief also said there was a need for states and the military to form a common ground to combat insecurity in the country. 2 mins ago The African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, on Thursday, hinted of voting $1b to further deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 states of Nigeria. 3 mins ago A businessman, Mr. Eze Kenneth Nwachukwu, has petitioned the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) over the refusal of a Chinese company located in Edo State, YANUO Industry (Nig) Co. Ltd, dealers in Swiss Polo bags, to fully supply goods he paid for since November 14, 2022. 7 mins ago Member Representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Rt. Hon Aminu Sani Jaji says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory at the supreme court is in the best interest of Nigerians. 12 mins ago The Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has called for more military presence in the state. He made the call last Thursday evening when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja. 50 mins ago Two weeks to the November 11, 2023 governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the elections in the three states will be free, fair and credible. 1 hour ago The members of Bend in e Leadership Forum (BLF) yesterday rose from an emergency meeting in Abuja distancing the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu from the opposition Labour Party (LP). 1 hour ago Residents of Pupule community in Yorro Local Council of Taraba State have decried the rate of kidnapping in the community following the abduction of six persons yesterday. 1 hour ago Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark and former Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, have challenged Nigerians to improve their reading culture, describing the current attitude of many citizens to reading as not encouraging. 1 hour ago National President, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HostCom), Dr. Benjamin Tamaranebi, yesterday, in Abuja, said funding for HostComply, an application being set up by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission… 2 hours ago The Comfort Community Development Association (CDA) in Likosi Dejuwogbo Phase 1, under the Sagamu Local Council of Ogun State has cried out to the state government over the absence of power supply to the area in the last four years.

