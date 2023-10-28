Ogun Community Cries Out Over Four Years Power Outage

The Comfort Community Development Association (CDA) in Likosi Dejuwogbo Phase 1, under the Sagamu Local Council of Ogun State has cried out to the state government over the absence of power supply to the area in the last four years. The community, located opposite the popular Mosimi NNPC area, said they had written countless letters, gone on radio shows and staged protests to get the attention of the appropriate authorities to come to their aid to no avail. The chairman of the CDA, Salawu Waheed Abiodun, said the lack of power supply has led to the loss of lives and destruction of businesses in the area. He said the only Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the community has packed up because of the power situation, adding that the community was almost like a ghost town. Speaking with The Guardian via telephone, Salawu appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to come to their aid and rescue the area from darkness. “This community has not had power for four years and counting. We have made a lot of efforts on our own but we were told that the only solution is a brand new high-capacity transformer. We have written countless letters to our Federal House of Representatives member, Oriyomi Onanuga, but we have not gotten a single response from her till date,” he said. Waheed said pregnant women in the community have been forced to register at other PHC’s outside the community due to the situation. He added that many businesses have either moved away or shut down completely because of the power situation. “Looking at the cost of petrol, how many families and businesses can afford to fuel generators every day? People that can afford to move out have done so already, but for many of us, this is not an option. We are begging the state governor, House of Representatives member and local council chairperson to come to our aid and provide us a new transformer before we all die off,” he added. A business owner in the area, Musbau Adeyemi, also lamented the situation, saying the lack of power has destroyed many businesses. “Many of my friends have left for other places that have light. Unfortunately, this is our family house and it is not easy to leave like that. As a barber, I need light for my business and using generator is not profitable. I am running at a loss but what can I do? I am begging the governor to come to our aid and save our souls here,” he lamented.

