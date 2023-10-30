Ogun Police Arrests 2 Minors For Setting School On Fire

By NAN 30 October 2023 | 9:48 am The Police command in Ogun says it has arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government. Handcuffs PHOTO:Shutterstock The Police command in Ogun says it has arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government. The Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday. Odutola explained that the minors, aged six and nine, reportedly gained access to one of the unlocked classrooms at Community Primary School, Isheri Olofin, on Sunday and set fire to books left behind by teachers and pupils. The PPRO noted that the incident was reported to the police by a Chief in the community. Odutola said upon receiving the report, the Anti-Crime and Detectives Unit of the police visited the scene and brought the alleged children to the police station for interrogation. She explained that the police had started making inquiries on how to contact their parents “as this is a very serious crime for these children to get themselves involved in.” Meanwhile, she said the police would unravel and update members of the public in due course if there were other persons who might have instigated the children. 5 mins ago Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has said that his administration initiated measures to cut down the cost of governance to the barest minimum and save money. 14 mins ago The Police command in Ogun says it has arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government. 14 mins ago The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba Rago Market in Ojo, following its closure last week for various environmental infractions. 41 mins ago The Police command in Niger has confirmed the killing of Dr Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, by a suspected assailant. 47 mins ago A fresh crisis has erupted in the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state governor, Sim Fubara. 1 hour ago The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would begin protests in Imo State from Nov. 1. over alleged violations and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the State government. 2 hours ago A financial expert, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad, has harnessing the potentials of Nigeria’s commodities ecosystem was a potent way forward in the country’s quest for sustainable economic renaissance. According to him, despite Nigeria’s tepid economic growth which has plunged millions of people into the clutches of poverty, the nation’s anticipated average growth rate of 3.4 per… 2 hours ago The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is taking all the necessary steps to alleviate the pains and cushion the impact of the foundational reforms being carried out. 4 hours ago Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit… 4 hours ago Methodists Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Blessing, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos is set to celebrate its 70th year of its existence as a church. This was announced by the 70th anniversary team of the church in a statement made available to The Guardian. The statement reads: “To celebrate the glory of God on its Church and…

