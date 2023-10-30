Over 80 decomposing corpses discovered in Abia cattle market-Alex Otti reveals

Human skeletons, over 20 decapitated remains, and more than 50 decomposing dead bodies have been discovered, scattered throughout the Lokpanta Cattle Market in the Umunneochi LGA of Abia State

This was revealed by the state governor, Alex Otti, during his monthly media conference tagged, “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians,” which took place at the Government House in Umuahia.

He gave his word that his administration is determined to address the problem of insecurity head-on without caring whose ox gets gored.

Governor Otti claimed that while some brothels were just shut down and Umunneochi is now peaceful, the prostitution, drug trade, and other illegal vices around the Lokpanta Cattle Market required the raid.

The governor, who requested that the Lokpanta market be turned into a daily market with opening and closing hours of 6am and 6pm, has now changed the market’s name to general market in order to accommodate portions reserved for cattle dealers and other enterprises.

In an attempt to guarantee sufficient security, he disclosed to the public that his administration was also going to fence the market.

According to the governor, the Lokpanta area was notorious for kidnapping and robbery, hence the decision of his administration to make the market a daily one.

He added that though the policy was misunderstood, after a meeting with the leadership of the market, everyone agreed with the government’s stand on making the market a daily one for the good of all.

“We are single-minded about rooting out insecurity in Abia State. Because we know that no government can succeed in the face of insecurity, violence, armed and kidnapping”, he said.