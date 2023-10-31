Police council confirms Kayode Egbetokun as substantive IGP

The National Police Council, on Tuesday, October 30, confirmed Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector-General of Police, IGP.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu in June 2023, retired Usman Baba to pave the way for the appointment of Egbetokun as the acting IGP.

The Council, which confirmed Egbetokun’s appointment was chaired by the President, and had the complements of the 36 governors, the Minister of the FCT, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, PSC, Solomon Arase at the meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, announced Egbetokun’s confirmation after the meeting.

Earlier, the Police Service Commission, PSC, approved the retirement of 21 Assistant Inspectors General, AIG, of Police.

Also retired is the Senior Special Adviser on international police cooperation, Garba Umar, who was appointed into this role by the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Prior Umar’s appointment by Buhari, he was the vice-president of the International Criminal Police Organisation, INTERPOL, for Africa and also the head of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau, NCB, in Nigeria.

He had previously held the position of INTERPOL’s police commissioner in Nigeria.

Umar’s tenure at the INTERPOL ends in November 2024, and his new appointment as Senior Security Adviser took effect from 16th of May, 2023.