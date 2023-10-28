Showcasing Tourism Potentials Through Film

By Maria Diamond 28 October 2023 | 5:10 am Towards communicating the impact of tourism through films, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), during the just concluded 2023 edition of its Video Competition used the power of visual storytelling to highlight tourism as a force for good. Member States from all regions were invited to submit their videos for consideration, with a… Towards communicating the impact of tourism through films, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), during the just concluded 2023 edition of its Video Competition used the power of visual storytelling to highlight tourism as a force for good. Member States from all regions were invited to submit their videos for consideration, with a jury made up of top media professionals judging them based on how well they communicate the positive impact of tourism. The competition was divided into two categories: Tourism and the decade of action, and exceptional stories of sustainable tourism. The first category submissions were judged on how well they show how the tourism sector is advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through references to one or more of the 17 Global Goals. While for the second category, Member States were asked for remarkable examples which showcase the human face of tourism and make clear the positive social impact the sector can deliver for communities and individuals. The winners were announced during the UNWTO General Assembly that took place this week in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The 2023 winners from the first category ‘Tourism and the Decade of Action’ are: Africa: The Gambia- Welcome to Gambia, Americas: Panamá – Panamá vive por más, Asia and the Pacific: Philippines – Tourism Heroes of Palawan, Europe: Georgia – Stumari and Middle East: Oman – Experience Oman. The winners from the second category who showcased ‘Exceptional Stories of Sustainable Tourism’ are Africa: Kenya – Magical Kenya, Americas: Panama – Panamá vive por más, Asia and the Pacific: Philippines – Tourism Hero of Zamboanga City, Europe: Switzerland – My Swisstainable Journey – Ivano Künzli, and the Middle East: Egypt – Visit Esna. Latest 24 mins ago The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested and detained the embattled ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, hours after he regained freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS). 25 mins ago The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has said the anti-narcotics body will deploy personnel in all the 774 local councils of the country in 2024 .. 38 mins ago To motivate and inspire women to envision a brighter future by unlocking their full potential, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is set to hold its 22nd Annual Conference scheduled for November 2 and 3, 2023, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. 45 mins ago Award-Winning singer and performer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has lauded the impact of afrobeats in the world music culture, saying the genre has changed the world. 47 mins ago Towards communicating the impact of tourism through films, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), during the just concluded 2023 edition of its Video Competition used the power of visual storytelling to highlight tourism as a force for good. Member States from all regions were invited to submit their videos for consideration, with a… 54 mins ago The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed that all personnel and their families be enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) under the Cantonment Medical Reception Station.. 56 mins ago With Nigeria’s large population, market, traffic and economy to support businesses, the country has been yearning for foreign investors to take advantage of the huge potential of the country. 1 hour ago Every man should have a tuxedo, but that man who knows his moves to high society events definitely has collections of tuxedos in his wardrobe. This is because a tuxedo is that one outfit that men cannot go wrong with especially when you’re in doubt of what to wear … 1 hour ago As congratulatory messages to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over last Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed his victory at the 2023 presidential election continued to pour in yesterday, leaders of ethnic nationalities in the country have charged the President to focus… 1 hour ago The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a medical doctor, Dr. Happiness Enyinnaya Iheukwumere, also known as Dr. Hagi, for allegedly trafficking four children to different parts of the country.

Related