Abiodun Launches E-Mobility Program In Ogun

By Oluyemi Ogunseyin 30 October 2023 | 3:25 pm The governor of Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, launched the E-mobility programme in the state on Monday as a means of palliative to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies. Gov. Dapo Abiodun The governor of Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, launched the E-mobility programme in the state on Monday as a means of palliative to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies. Abiodun had disclosed on July 28, 2023, on X (formerly Twitter) that his administration would launch the E-mobility program in Ogun State. The governor added that this is aimed at swapping all the petrol-dependent motorcycles and tricycles in Ogun with electricity-powered ones. He also said that the people of Ogun will begin to see more electricity-powered motorcycles and tricycles in the state. According to Abiodun, over the next three to four months, the good people of our the state will begin to enjoy being moved from one point to another at regular transport fares that were obtained before deregulation. On Monday, the Ogun State Government announced the launch of the highly anticipated E-mobility program. “This significant achievement follows the successful conversion of all our government-owned buses from petrol-dependent to the safer and more sustainable CNG Buses,” the statement read. Meanwhile, Abiodun last week said that the proposed red and blue rail lines which will be in conjunction with the Lagos State Government will take effect as from the year 2024. 39 mins ago The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, adjourned till November 13, 2023 the trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, for alleged internet fraud. 1 hour ago Opposition parties in Kogi State have been dealt another major blow in Olamaboro LGA following the formal defection of a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Joseph Ameh Erico, from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC). 2 hours ago Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday inspected the new medical facilities being put in place at the state General Hospital Ilorin and expressed satisfaction with the standards of the work done so far. The Governor was conducted on a tour of the facilities by the Executive Secretary State Hospital Management Board Dr AbdulRaheem Malik… 4 hours ago President Bola Tinubu on Monday warned government officials and family members against attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting without invitation. 4 hours ago Chief Edwin Clark, South-South National Leader and elder statesman on Monday warned of dire consequences should Rivers Gov. Siminalaye Fubara be impeached as being planned by some vested interests. 4 hours ago Fifteen officers of the Nigerian Police Force, NPC are currently in China, undergoing trainings on cyber crimes sponsored by the Chinese Government. 4 hours ago The governor of Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, launched the E-mobility programme in the state on Monday as a means of palliative to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidies. 4 hours ago Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has proposed a single six-year term for Nigerian president. 4 hours ago The court hearing involving Nigeria’s former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke in the United Kingdom, over bribery allegations has been adjourned to November 2025. The Westminster Magistrates Court adjourned hearing on the suit on Monday. Alison-Madueke appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, October 2, 2023, after being charged with bribery offences amounting to… 5 hours ago The wife of Lagos State governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, says the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine does not encourage or promote promiscuity.

Related