Autonomy: PASAN Officials Seal Zamfara Assembly Complex

By NAN 31 October 2023 | 11:20 am The Zamfara chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) hai sealed the state House of Assembly complex in compliance with the ongoing nationwide strike by the state assemblies over non implementation of financial autonomy for legislature. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Zamfara, the assembly workers stormed the main entrance… Zamfara State House of AssemblyPhoto: myzamfaraonline The Zamfara chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) hai sealed the state House of Assembly complex in compliance with the ongoing nationwide strike by the state assemblies over non implementation of financial autonomy for legislature. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Zamfara, the assembly workers stormed the main entrance of the complex and denied legislators entry to the house. Addressing newsmen in Gusau, the state PASAN Chairman, Mr Kabiru Dauran, said the action was a total compliance to the ongoing nationwide indefinite strike by the state assemblies. “You know, this followed the expiration of the 28 days ultimatum given to the government by the association to implement financial autonomy for the legislature. “Our autonomy is according to section 121-(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. “We are fighting for our rights, therefore, like other states in the country, there will be no legislative activities here in Zamfara,” Dauran explained. According to Dauran, the assembly will remain sealed until the matter is resolved or any further directives from the national body of the union. 16 mins ago Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has approved the reassignment of four Acting Permanent Secretaries in the state. 