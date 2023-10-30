Ballon D’or; REMA Performs On Biggest Stage

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 30 October 2023 | 9:42 pm Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Rema has taken the Afrobeat to newer heights as he becomes the first Nigerian to perform at the Ballon d’or ceremony, usually held in France at the end of every football season Rema gives the fans something to marvel about, as he performs his record breaking “Calm-Down” to which stars have their… Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Rema has taken the Afrobeat to newer heights as he becomes the first Nigerian to perform at the Ballon d’or ceremony, usually held in France at the end of every football season Rema gives the fans something to marvel about, as he performs his record breaking “Calm-Down” to which stars have their resounding applause, to his performance. Players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Eden Hazard, and others all clapped for the Afrobeat singer who now performs at the global stage. Releasing a statement on their official “X” page, Ballon d’or organisers wrote, CALM DOWN! @heisrema takes on the stage of the Ballon d’Or! #ballondor CALM DOWN!@heisrema takes on the stage of the Ballon d’Or! 🎵#ballondor pic.twitter.com/EPidcd8ZMQ — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023 Rema continues to dominate the scene after recently releasing his latest “Ravage” which he posted on his “X” timeline as well, for his fans to enjoy. RAVAGE OUT NOW! 🎠🗡️ #RVG pic.twitter.com/ifkIsyscHE — REMA (@heisrema) October 26, 2023 He won’t be the first to wave the Afrobeat flag globally, recall Davido, BurnaBoy and Tiwa Savage have also performed at the World cup, UEFA champions league, and at the King Charles coronation respectively, a positive sign for the Nigerian musicians on the global stage. This is the 67th Ballon d'or award ceremony, of which Argentina football star, and former Barcelona, PSG, and currently Inter Miami footballer, Lionel Messi won a record 8th Ballon d'or award setting the record for the highest winner, eclipsing fellow football stars, like Erling Haaland of Manchester city, and Kylian Mbappe of PSG. 