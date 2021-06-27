Britain’s youngest mother gives birth at age 11

History has been made in Britain as an 11-year-old girl has become the youngest mother ever after she gave birth earlier this month, having fallen pregnant at age ten.

The mother and her baby, that was delivered after more than 30 weeks of pregnancy, are both healthy and being cared for according to The Sun UK.

The name of the girl has not been revealed due to her age.

The Sun reports that her family had no idea she was pregnant, and that social services and council chiefs are investigating the matter.

”It has come as a big shock,” the newspaper quoted a source close to the family as saying.

”She’s now being surrounded by expert help. The main thing is that she and the baby are OK.”

”This is the youngest mother I’ve heard of,” doctor Carol Cooper told The Sun, explaining that the average age a girl begins puberty is 11, although it can be at any time from 8 to 14.

Before now, Tressa Middleton who gave birth in 2006 aged 12 after her brother raped her, was Britain’s youngest mother.

She was forced to give the newborn up after it emerged she had been raped by her brother Jason, who was 16 at the time.

Also in 2014, a baby was born to a 12-year-old mother and 13-year-old father, the lowest combined aged of parents in Britain.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

