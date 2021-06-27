Insecurity: Poly Ibadan suspends all public activities

The authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan have suspended all public activities including conferences, seminars, and workshops in the institution and its environment until further notice.

According to a statement from the Institution, the decision was reached based on matters of security.

In the statement, signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Mrs Modupe Fawale, in Ibadan, on Sunday, that the directive takes effect immediately for all events, except the ongoing second-semester examinations.

She stated that the decision was part of efforts to monitor the security temperature within the institution and its environs.

“The decision is also part of efforts to curtail and monitor the continued COVID-19 precautions.

“By this, all Deans of Faculties, Directors, Heads of Departments, religious bodies, Students’ Union, students’ Representative Council, all staff and members of the public, are to kindly abide by this directive which takes effect from Sunday, 27th of June, 2021,” the statement, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, said.

Oyo State recently has faced many security breaches. Notably was the murder of more than a dozen indigenes of Igangan in Ibarapa North West Local Government Area of the State.

The assailants also burned down the Palace of the monarch in the area and a fuel station. A similar attack occurred two days later where a police station in the area was attacked, leaving about four officers dead and the station vandalized.

