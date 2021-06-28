Burna Boy, others win big at BET Awards (full list)

The BET Awards, which honor black excellence in entertainment and sports, held on Sunday night, June 27, with the theme “Year of the Black Woman.”

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where a live audience attended for the first time since the pandemic began.

Nigerian music star, Burna Boy won the Best International Act at the Awards for the third time.

The singer was nominated in the category alongside Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK), Youssoupha (France).

Rap legend DMX, who died from a heart attack earlier this year, was honored at the ceremony with a special tribute performance from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, and Michael K. Williams.

Veteran rapper and actress, Queen Latifah received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her “amazing success” throughout her decades-long career.

Andra Day, the City Girls, DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Nas X, Kirk Franklin, and Migos were among the stars that performed at the annual award ceremony.

Below is a full list of nominees and winners:

Album of the Year

“Heaux Tales” Jazmine Sullivan — Winner

“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle

“King’s Disease” — Nas

“Good News” — Megan Thee Stallion

“Blame it on Baby” — DaBaby

“After Hours” — The Weeknd

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

H.E.R. — Winner

Beyoncé

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Sza

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Chris Brown — Winner

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic — Winner

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Best Collaboration

“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

“Rockstar” — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” — DJ Khaled ft. Drake

“What’s Poppin (Remix)” — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

“Cry Baby” — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby

“For the Night” — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Lil Baby — Winner

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Latto

Saweetie

Video of the Year

“WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

“Up” — Cardi B

“Do It” — Chloe x Halle

“Go Crazy” — Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake ft. Lil Durk

“Leave the Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Video Director of the Year

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard — Winner

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best New Artist

Giveon — Winner

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiest

Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

“Strong God” — Kirk Franklin

“In Jesus Name” — Bebe Winans

“Never Lost” — Cece Winans

“Hold Us Together” — H.E.R.

“Thank You For It All” — Marvin Sapp

“Touch From You” — Tamela Mann

BET Her Award

“Good Days” Sza — Winner

“So Done” — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid

“Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper

“Anti Queen” — Bri Steves

“Baby Girl” — Chloe x Halle

“Rooted” — Ciara ft. Ester Dean

Best International Act

Burna Boy, Nigeria — Winner

Aya Nakamura — France

Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania

Emicida — Brazil

Headie One — United Kingdom

Wizkid — Nigeria

Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom

Youssopha — France

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Savage (Remix)” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Winner

“WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” – DJ Khaled ft. Drake

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake ft. Lil Durk

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

Best Movie

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner

“Coming 2 America”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night in Miami”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

Andra Day — Winner

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman — Winner

Aldis Hodge

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Marsai Martin — Winner

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Naomi Osaka — Winner

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Lebron James — Winner

Kyrie Irving

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner

Arlo Parks — United Kingdom

Bramsito — France

Elaine — South Africa

MC Dricka — Brazil

Ronisia — France

Tems — Nigeria

