Four killed as tanker explosion rocks Benue community

Four people have been killed following a tanker explosion in Amoke community in Apa Local government area of Benue state on Monday morning.

It was gathered that an unspecified number of persons were also injured in the accident which happened when the tanker fell on the highway and exploded.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, the tanker was said to have fallen and exploded due to brake failure.

The eyewitness added that the oil tanker loaded with fuel, otherwise known as Premium Motor Spirit exploded around 7:15 am, just three Kilometers to Ugbokpo, the headquarters of Apa LGA.

“The incident happened early this morning (Monday), it is like the tanker had a brake failure,” the eyewitness said.

Confirming the development via a phone call, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Benue State, Yakubu Mohammad, said that three people including the driver of the tanker lost their lives in the accident.

The FRSC boss blamed the accident on brake failure and said that the fire had been put out.

This incident comes a month after two tanker explosions occurred in a neighboring local government, Oshigudu in Agatu LGA.

The incident left over a dozen people killed, with many injured, and over 100 houses razed.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

