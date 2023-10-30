Governor Fubara sacks Wike’s loyalists in Rivers govt as rift between both escalates

The crisis between the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who was appointed FCT Minister by President Bola Tinubu, took a new twist as the governor sacked all his aides who are loyalists of Wike.

Fubara sacked his chief of staff and Chief security officer of the government house who were aides of the former governor.

It would be recalled that on Sunday night of October 29, the Rivers state house of assembly complex was set ablaze amidst reports of impeachment moves against the governor by lawmakers loyal to the former governor.

Some thugs in a white Hilux van invaded the assembly complex at about 9 p.m., disarmed the security personnel on duty, and allegedly set the building on fire.

The incident occurred at the assembly complex, opposite the Headquarters of the State Command Police, on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

However, lawmakers had concluded plans to impeach Fubara and Ehie today Monday, October 30, and resumed sitting following some undisclosed issues.

Over 17 security trucks and four Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, with over 50 federal security personnel have been deployed to the facility. There are rumors that there is a rift between the governor and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, who is now FCT Minister.