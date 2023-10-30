Police arrest minors for setting school ablaze in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two minors for setting their school in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government Area of the state on fire.

The spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, on Sunday, October 29, while confirming the incident in a statement stated that the minors gained access to the school, gathered books left behind by teachers, and set them on fire, an act which led to damage of the school books and properties.

“Two pupils of Community Primary School, Isheri Olofin, aged six years and nine years, both residents of the Isheri Olofin community, have been apprehended for setting fire to their school and properties of the school on October 29, 2023.

“The incident was reported to the police by a chief in the community.

“The minors gained access to one of the unlocked classrooms, then proceeded to gather books left behind by the teachers and pupils and set them on fire. The value of the damaged books is currently unknown.

“Upon receiving the report, the Anti-Crime and Detectives Unit visited the scene and brought the alleged children to the police station for questioning,” she said

The police spokesperson further added that the parents of the culprits would be invited for questioning on the circumstances that surrounded the actions of the two pupils.

“The police have started making inquiries on how to contact their parents as this is a very serious crime for these children to get themselves involved with. The police will unravel and update members of the public in due course if there are other persons who may have instigated the youngsters,” she added.