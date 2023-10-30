Rivers assembly begins impeachment process against governor Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday, October 30, began an impeachment process against the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Members of the House of Assembly commenced the impeachment process around 8:00 a.m. on the same Monday at the legislative building.

It was learned that 24 out of 32 lawmakers signed to Impeach Governor Fubara.

Also, the assembly suspended the Leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, and four other lawmakers over the arson attack on the House.

24 out of 32 lawmakers were said to have removed Ehie and four others from their positions.

Earlier, the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been set ablaze by suspected political thugs in the state.

A source said the legislature has concluded plans to impeach the duo on Monday at its resumed sitting following some undisclosed issues.

It was gathered that following the development some youths had invaded the assembly complex and set it ablaze.

A senior police officer in the state, who did not want to be mentioned confirmed the development, adding that it took efforts of police and the state Fire Service teams to put out the fire.

Over 17 security trucks and four Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, with over 50 federal security personnel have been deployed to the facility. There are rumors that there is a rift between the governor and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, who is now FCT Minister.