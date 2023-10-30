I’ve Done Nothing Wrong To Be Impeached As Rivers Governor – Fubara

By Oluyemi Ogunseyin 30 October 2023 | 9:38 am The embattled governor of Rivers Siminalayi Fubara on Monday insisted that he had not done anything wrong for him to be impeached by the state House of Assembly. Fubara said this even as the dispute between him and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is said… Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, and former Governor, Nyesom Wike, during the inauguration of Fubara in Port Harcourt.PHOTO: NAN The embattled governor of Rivers Siminalayi Fubara on Monday insisted that he had not done anything wrong for him to be impeached by the state House of Assembly. Fubara said this even as the dispute between him and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is said to have grown. The alleged crack between the two men is allegedly due to Wike’s overbearing nature and control of things in the state he relinquished power from on May 29, despite becoming the FCT Minister. Fubara on Monday said that he has done nothing wrong to be impeached by the Rivers state House of Assembly. “Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” the governor said while speaking to his supporters at the Assembly Complex. “Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said. On Monday, the plots to impeach Fubara intensified after the removal of Edison Ehie as leader of the House of Assembly. Meanwhile, Fubara had earlier inaugurated 14 commissioners and assigned portfolios to them. Last week after much criticism from opposition political parties, Fubara inaugurated additional five commissioners who were screened by the House of Assembly. NOW A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned until Nov. 13 and 30, continuation of trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley charged with cyber crime. 9 mins ago Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has said that his administration initiated measures to cut down the cost of governance to the barest minimum and save money. 18 mins ago The Police command in Ogun says it has arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government. 18 mins ago The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba Rago Market in Ojo, following its closure last week for various environmental infractions. 27 mins ago The embattled governor of Rivers Siminalayi Fubara on Monday insisted that he had not done anything wrong for him to be impeached by the state House of Assembly. Fubara said this even as the dispute between him and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is said… 46 mins ago The Police command in Niger has confirmed the killing of Dr Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, by a suspected assailant. 52 mins ago A fresh crisis has erupted in the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state governor, Sim Fubara. 1 hour ago The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would begin protests in Imo State from Nov. 1. over alleged violations and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the State government. 2 hours ago A financial expert, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad, has harnessing the potentials of Nigeria’s commodities ecosystem was a potent way forward in the country’s quest for sustainable economic renaissance. According to him, despite Nigeria’s tepid economic growth which has plunged millions of people into the clutches of poverty, the nation’s anticipated average growth rate of 3.4 per… 2 hours ago The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is taking all the necessary steps to alleviate the pains and cushion the impact of the foundational reforms being carried out.

Related