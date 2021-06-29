Just in: Gov Makinde dissolves cabinet

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has dissolved his cabinet and has directed the permanent secretaries of the various ministries to take over.

Also relieved of their appointments are his various political aides.

Insiders allege that some of the council members have been accused of working for the opposition parties which may truncate the governor’s second term bid in 2023, adding that the sack became necessary as the governor needs to inject new blood that would work for the actualisation of his second term bid

Recall that the governor in preparation to dissolving his cabinet today, last week Monday, sacked the Chairman of the Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue, Aremo John Adeleke.

Details shortly

