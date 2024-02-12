Nurses protest against new certificate verification guidelines in Abuja

Nurses under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Abuja chapter, took to the streets on Monday, February 12, to express their discontent with the new certification verification guidelines introduced by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

During the protest at the NMCN’s office, nurses voiced their concerns, emphasizing that the new guidelines impede their freedom to pursue career opportunities.

They called on the council to address various issues affecting nurses’ welfare, including salary scale, staff shortage, and other fundamental rights.

The NMCN had recently issued a circular on Wednesday, February 7, outlining revised guidelines for requesting certificate verification for nurses and midwives.

This move came after reports surfaced regarding the deactivation of the verification portal on the NMCN’s website in December 2023.

According to the circular signed by the Registrar of the council, Doctor Faruk Abubakar, applicants are now required to pay a non-refundable verification fee, covering expenses for courier services to institutions of training, places of work, and foreign boards.

Additionally, the council stipulated that eligible applicants must possess a minimum of two years of post-qualification experience and hold an active practicing license with a minimum of six months until expiration.

The verification processing is expected to take a minimum of six months, with the new guidelines slated to take effect from March 1.

Reacting to these stringent requirements, one of the nurses participating in the protest stated, “These rules not only create unnecessary barriers but also prolong the already cumbersome verification process, causing undue hardship to nurses.”

However, during the demonstration, nurses carried placards bearing various messages, including “Address unemployment among nurses, Stop frustrating Nigerian nurses, and #No to verification rules.”