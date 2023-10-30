Rivers Assembly House Leader Removed Amid Plot To Impeach Governor

By Jimisayo Opanuga 30 October 2023 | 9:14 am A fresh crisis has erupted in the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state governor, Sim Fubara. Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara A fresh crisis has erupted in the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state governor, Sim Fubara. The House, on Monday, removed its leader, Edison Ehie, in a move widely seen as a prelude to the governor’s impeachment. Twenty-four Assembly members, including the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, supported Ehie’s removal. The governor also stormed the Assembly Complex while House members fled for safety as tear gas was fired outside the building. Fubara, while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex, said he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the Rivers State House of Assembly. “Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” Fubara said. The governor also assured the state’s people of getting the dividends of democracy and noted that he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time. The development comes just hours after a fire broke out at the Assembly Complex on Sunday night. It is unclear if the fire is connected to the political controversy. 3 mins ago A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned until Nov. 13 and 30, continuation of trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley charged with cyber crime. 12 mins ago Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has said that his administration initiated measures to cut down the cost of governance to the barest minimum and save money. 21 mins ago The Police command in Ogun says it has arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government. 21 mins ago The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba Rago Market in Ojo, following its closure last week for various environmental infractions. 48 mins ago The Police command in Niger has confirmed the killing of Dr Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, by a suspected assailant. 54 mins ago A fresh crisis has erupted in the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state governor, Sim Fubara. 1 hour ago The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would begin protests in Imo State from Nov. 1. over alleged violations and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the State government. 2 hours ago A financial expert, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad, has harnessing the potentials of Nigeria’s commodities ecosystem was a potent way forward in the country’s quest for sustainable economic renaissance. According to him, despite Nigeria’s tepid economic growth which has plunged millions of people into the clutches of poverty, the nation’s anticipated average growth rate of 3.4 per… 2 hours ago The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is taking all the necessary steps to alleviate the pains and cushion the impact of the foundational reforms being carried out. 4 hours ago Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit…

Related