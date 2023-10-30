South Korea To Become A Multiracial Nation In 2024

By Oke Odunmorayo 30 October 2023 | 5:36 pm South Korea is on track to become a multiracial nation in 2024, according to a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The report, which was released on October 30, 2023, predicts that the percentage of people with foreign backgrounds in South Korea will reach 5.1% in 2024. This means that… South Korea is on track to become a multiracial nation in 2024, according to a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The report, which was released on October 30, 2023, predicts that the percentage of people with foreign backgrounds in South Korea will reach 5.1% in 2024. This means that more than 1 in 20 people in South Korea will be a foreigner or have a foreign-born parent. The OECD report also predicts that the number of foreign-born residents in South Korea will increase from 2.9 million in 2023 to 3.3 million in 2024. This increase is due to a number of factors, including South Korea’s aging population, its declining birth rate, and its growing need for foreign workers. The increasing number of foreigners in South Korea is having a significant impact on the country’s society and culture. For example, the number of mixed-race marriages in South Korea has increased dramatically in recent years. In 2022, there were over 100,000 mixed-race marriages in South Korea, up from just 10,000 in 2010. The increasing diversity of South Korea’s population is also having an impact on the country’s education system. In 2023, over 10% of all students in South Korean public schools had a foreign background. This number is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. The OECD report concludes that South Korea is well-positioned to become a multiracial nation. The country has a strong economy, a well-developed education system, and a relatively tolerant society. However, the report also warns that South Korea needs to do more to integrate its foreign-born residents into society. The report recommends that South Korea provide more support for foreign-born residents in terms of language learning, job training, and housing. The report also recommends that South Korea do more to promote cultural understanding and tolerance among its citizens. 