Why we cannot tax content creators, skit makers – FIRS

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has disclosed why the agency cannot tax online content creators and skit makers.

A staff who spoke under the condition of anonymity stated that these individuals are outside the scope of the FIRS.

The clarification emphasized that FIRS does not handle Personal Income Tax, as this falls under the jurisdiction of State governments.

This is coming on the heels of a media report which said FIRS has labelled content creators and influencers as major tax evaders.

The service clarified that it primarily collects Company Income Tax, saying, only corporate entities earning profits of N25 million or more are mandated to pay taxes.

“FIRS does not tax Personal Income Tax, States governments do.

“FIRS collects Company Income Tax. Only those who are corporate names and earn profit of N25 million and more are required to pay tax,’’ the staff said.

Recall that FIRS had introduced a new structure geared towards enhanced tax administration, emphasizing an integrated and technology-driven approach.

Dr Zacch Adedeji, FIRS Executive Chairman, outlined that the restructuring aims to foster efficiency, innovation, and a seamless, user-friendly experience for taxpayers.

The approach consolidates core functions and support under one umbrella, streamlining services tailored to specific taxpayer segments.