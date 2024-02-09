UNIBEN temporarily halts academic activities over security concerns

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has temporarily suspended academic activities at its Ugbowo campus.

The decision came in response to security concerns arising from the burial ceremony of a vigilante chairman in the Ekosodin community scheduled for Saturday.

According to a statement dated February 9, 2024, and signed by Professor Clement Ighodaro, Dean of Students Affairs, on behalf of the university management, the vigilante chairman was previously murdered in the Ekosodin community.

The statement advised students to conclude all activities by 6 pm on Friday, February 9, and to remain indoors on Saturday until the burial events are over.

Students on campus were instructed to return to their respective hostels before nightfall during this period.

“They are to remain indoors the next day, Saturday, until the events of the burial in the community are over and other citizens can move about freely. Students on campus are also advised to return to their respective hostels before nightfall during this period,” he said.

The university gate leading to Ekosodin will be closed at 7 pm on both Friday and Saturday, as mentioned in the statement.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, confirmed the authenticity of the notice.

“The notice is from the university authority,” she said.