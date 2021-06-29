Unilag develop, test-runs Zero Emission Vehicle

The University of Lagos has developed and test-run a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV), which it initiated in 2018.

The institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), Oluwole Familoni, disclosed this on Sunday, 27 June, in Lagos.

”The initiative also encouraged indigenous engineering innovation, with 63 percent hardware and 100 percent software homemade mechatronics automobile device,” said Mr. Familoni.

He noted that Vice-Chancellor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe inaugurated the UNILAG Zero Emission Vehicle team in 2018.

According to Auto Report, the team is led by Samson Adeosun of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

Mr. Familoni further explained, ”In concept, the UNILAG ZEV team developed an adaptive and reprogrammable power train (drive) system. Although the drive train functionality is presently exhibited with a six-passenger Sport Utility Shuttle Van platform, it can be reconfigured to support an 18-seater commuter bus.

”In its exhibition form, the drive train Energy Management System (EMS) is programmed to deliver ultra-low-power supply to realize maximum range per battery charging cycle at campus shuttling speed of less than 20km//hour.

”On highways, during intra- or intercity transits, the EMS “is programmed to overwrite the shuttling mode and still minimize energy consumption adaptively.”

